Dance Studio Finds New Way To Continue Offering Classes During Pandemic – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Final summer time, Los Angeles acquired a behind-the-scenes appear as dancers from London’s Royal Ballet chose a exclusive community dance troupe to participate in a free of charge, five-day workshop at The Music Center.

“We still relish in that from last year,” Robin Olive, founder of Straight Up Skills, explained.

But this yr, Olive explained the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the lives of her dance college students with bodily and intellectual disabilities who thrive on program.

“Mid-March was kind of like an, ‘Uh-oh, what are we going to do,’” she explained.

And even though absolutely nothing beats dancing with each other in the very same room, Olive figured out a way to nearly educate her college students.

“I keep reminding them that we have this avenue that we can still see each other, that we can still dance,” she explained.

Thanks to the sponsorship of the Reachability Basis, anybody of any age or skill can participate in a free of charge, 30-minute class 6 days per week at noon.

Olive explained the class averages about 80 participants and was enabling persons who really like to dance make connections with other people from all above the nation.

“And just the thought that we’re in so many places, and that we’re all coming together, that’s something the world needs right now,” she explained. “The world needs a lot of love, and I’m happy to be able to help with that just a little bit.”

And, for the college students, the lessons offer an outlet that they otherwise would not have had.

“Taking the Zoom classes is basic opportunity to show the world that we belong,” a single pupil explained.

Since of the achievement of the new platform, Olive explained she would carry on to make virtual lessons obtainable for college students who are unable to make it to class when in-man or woman instruction resumes.