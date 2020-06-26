Contra Costa, Santa Clara Counties Reassess Reopening Timeline; Both Counties On State Watch List – San Francisco

MARTINEZ ( SF) — Well being authorities in Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties are reassessing their timelines to carry on reopening sectors of the economic system since of facts demonstrating an escalating unfold of coronavirus circumstances.

Modifications to the Contra Costa reopening timeline would have an impact on corporations and pursuits scheduled to resume July one, which includes indoor eating, bars, fitness centers, accommodations and some particular treatment providers, which includes nail salons and tattoo parlors.

The two counties are amongst 15 counties in California that have been set on a point out enjoy listing for “targeted engagement” and more assets from the point out to control its pandemic reaction. One particular of the counties on the enjoy listing is Imperial County, which has been encouraged to roll again its phased reopening programs again to the unique remain-at-household purchase since of the surge in COVID-19 bacterial infections and hospitalizations.

Both Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties are reporting will increase in hospitalizations. In Contra Costa, the increase is parallel to a increase in neighborhood transmission as inhabitants go absent from shelter in spot and resume far more usual routines, point out overall health authorities explained.

In Santa Clara County, motorists of the greater hospitalization could incorporate greater screening of inhabitants and people from neighboring counties who search for treatment in the county, transfers from prolonged expression treatment amenities and greater transmission amongst inhabitants or people from neighboring counties, in accordance to the point out.

Contra Costa Well being Providers explained in a assertion Friday it would appraise whether or not the county must carry on its present reopening timeline, because of to current facts. For the duration of the previous 7 days the amount of COVID-19 sufferers in the county greater 42 p.c, although the 7 working day typical of circumstances has greater from 39 a working day to 68 a working day, county overall health providers explained.

“The positivity rate of test results – the percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive – has also increased,” explained a assertion from county overall health providers. “This suggests the change is not simply due to more testing, but indicates a true increase in community spread.”

Contra Costa County also described a change towards far more younger persons screening beneficial, with 55 p.c of circumstances in June amongst these 40 several years and less than in contrast to 38 p.c for that team in April.

“It’s a sign that younger people are playing a major role in driving the increase in new cases and potentially infecting vulnerable individuals,” explained a assertion from the county. “This highlights why it’s important for everyone to avoid social gatherings, observe physical distancing and wear masks or face coverings when around others.”

“I think seniors are doing a great job, I don’t see a lot of young people with masks on. That’s really a concern,” noticed Jane Emanuel in downtown Walnut Creek.

“It’s really important to be with your friends and be with people, and we’re all feeling starved for that,” explained Emanuel. “But, for the greater good, we have to be really super cautious.”

“I was hoping for it,” explained Chef Dave of Haute Things Cafe in Martinez of the achievable pause in reopenings. “But to be honest, I’ve been expecting delays based on what I’ve seen going on in the other states around here.”

Immediately after 4 months in the takeout organization, Chef Dave explained although he would like to get his tables again on July 1st, he also understands a pause.

“I’m worried about my health, my employees’ health also,” he explained. “And if people aren’t healthy coming in here, and sitting in here, contaminating other people. So I do have a big concern about that.”

Santa Clara County Community Well being Officer Dr. Sara Cody explained in a assertion that a new overall health purchase was currently being designed and would be unveiled by the center of upcoming 7 days.

“I anticipate issuing a new order next week that will mark the end of our sector-specific strategy and the beginning of a new phase, where many activities will be allowed to resume with appropriate risk reduction measures in place,” explained Cody. “And of course, many high-risk activities simply cannot safely resume here or elsewhere anytime soon.”

Cody explained although the prevalence of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County stays considerably reduce than other spots many thanks to the attempts and sacrifices of inhabitants, the reopenings nonetheless be calculated in opposition to the evolving facts.

“As we finalize our next steps, we must also acknowledge the reality that many of the businesses and activities that remain closed in our county are now open elsewhere, and our residents and businesses owners are anxious for many of these activities to resume here as well,” explained Cody. “But we must also ensure that when people engage in these activities, here and in surrounding communities, they are doing so as safely as possible and with proper guardrails in place.”

San Francisco and Marin counties on Friday went in advance and introduced pauses in their upcoming scheduled reopenings. In San Francisco, the reopening of specified corporations established for June 29 this kind of as hair salons, barbers, museums, zoos and tattoo parlors would be delayed.

In Marin, a June 29 reopening for accommodations, fitness centers, and particular providers this kind of as nail salons, tattoo parlors and pores and skin treatment corporations would be paused, although other corporations which includes indoor eating, hair salons, tenting and outside car or truck-centered gatherings would be permitted.