Colts’ Darius Leonard says he was racially profiled, kicked out of Chipotle

The CEO of Chipotle says the business is investigating an incident at its Florence, S.C., place that prompted Colts linebacker Darius Leonard to accuse the restaurant’s manager and a purchaser of racial profiling.

The 24-yr-outdated Professional Bowler on Thursday posted a video to his Instagram account in which he explained the incident.

“Me, three other black guys and a mixed woman. We’re sitting there, just casually eating, away from everybody,” Leonard explained in the video. “Towards the finish of our meal, the manager (walked) up. We’re not understanding why the manager’s strolling up, come up with a horrible perspective, asking us do we have a issue. We have been all misplaced, striving to figure out what is going on.

“He is saying that a white man explained we have been verbally abusing him, speaking trash to him. It was generally a lie. And we generally received kicked out of Chipotle since of that, and they explained they have been going to phone the police, they desired to phone the police on us.”

“We are currently investigating the incident involving Darius Leonard in Florence, South Carolina,” Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol explained (through Professional Football Speak). “We have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination of any form and we have suspended our manager although we perform a thorough investigation.

“I’ve personally reached out to Darius and I’m committed to making certain the acceptable action is taken when the investigation concludes.”

Leonard, a South Carolina native, was chosen by Indianapolis in the 2nd round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He earned a initially workforce All-Professional nod as a rookie and was a Professional Bowler final season.