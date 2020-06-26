Colorado should do more to control PFAS contamination

There is expanding scientific proof that the COVID-19 virus disproportionately impacts people with compromised immune programs. However, segments of the Colorado public could be more at possibility due to the fact of lengthy standing contamination from per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also identified as “forever chemicals.”

PFAS are known as “forever chemicals” due to the fact they do not break down in the natural environment and they bioaccumulate in the meals chain. They are connected with birth difficulties and harm to the liver, kidneys, and immune process, as nicely as cancer possibility. The extraordinary persistence and mobility of PFAS chemical substances in the natural environment also signifies that even modest quantities can properly contaminate substantial quantities of ground and surface waters.

However, PFAS are also ubiquitous. They are utilized in the manufacture of an array of shopper products, which include cookware, flame-retardants, waterproofing, furnishings and consider-out containers. Our military also extensively makes use of fire-fighting foam containing PFAS, as have quite a few firefighters.

Consequently, it is regarding that PFAS can be identified in Colorado’s consuming water. North metro Denver, for instance, has recorded substantial ranges in its consuming water. There are also elevated ranges of PFAS in the consuming water in the towns of Fountain, Windsor, and Widefield, close to Peterson and Buckley Air Force bases. In addition, the Air Force Academy has utilized firefighting foam containing PFAS and it seems to have contaminated the groundwater and at least two close by consuming water wells. Similarly, the Boulder Mountain and Sugarloaf Fire Districts in western Boulder County have contamination ranges of groundwater wells.

Regardless of its toxicity, even so, PFAS stays largely unregulated. Without having ample testing and requirements, we will by no means know the extent of the contamination. Hopefully, that will quickly alter. Colorado has taken an crucial very first stage by building a Narrative Policy. This policy makes it possible for the state to recognize and in the long run halt PFAS discharges into ground and surface water. Nonetheless, I am incredibly concerned that Colorado will miss an crucial possibility for prevention by setting unnecessarily substantial “translation” ranges for ground and surface waters.

On July 13-14, the Water Good quality Manage Commission will vote on a policy to set discharge limits for PFAS into Colorado waters. I applaud the state for taking this upcoming stage and urge the Commission to pass this policy. But we need to have to go even further.

The Commission can also use this possibility to seem to what other states are undertaking and consider techniques to comply with their prospects. At least 7 other states have enacted protective measures for consuming water. Vermont has banned PFAS in selected solutions. Minnesota is recovering hundreds of hundreds of thousands of bucks from polluters so that they can clean up their state. Michigan is also looking for compensation from manufactures. Colorado can construct on the operate of other states by setting ranges for person chemical substances that, at a minimal, match people more protective limits set

in other states.

Colorado can’t rely on the federal government for safety. On March 10, the EPA issued a observe to look at building rules, with a timeline pushing out regulation one more 5 many years. This yr, the Nationwide Defense Authorization Act expected that amenities report if they manufacture or use any of 172 of the more than five,000 identified PFAS chemical substances. Restricted reporting is not sufficient, and Colorado can do more.

As a occupation public overall health qualified, I am convinced of the significance of avoiding PFAS from coming into the natural environment. Their demonstrated toxicity to men and women and wildlife should compel the state to invest in avoiding pollution, rather than having to pay the lengthy-phrase value of water treatment method and soil elimination the moment contamination takes place.

As a mom and grandmother who has youngsters and grandchildren residing in Colorado, I urge the Colorado Water Good quality Manage Commission to consider regulatory techniques necessary to safeguard the public. The public overall health crisis posed by the COVID 19 pandemic underlines the urgency of acting to safeguard the most vulnerable.

Linda Birnbaum is not too long ago retired as director of the Nationwide Institute of Environmental Wellness, and of the Toxicology Plan, as nicely as previous president of the Society of Toxicology, and an elected member of the Nationwide Academy of Medication. She is at the moment a Scholar in Residence at Duke University and an adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.