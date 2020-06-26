Colorado bill tightening vaccine exemptions is signed into law

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a controversial vaccine bill Friday afternoon with no fanfare or progress observe.

Senate Monthly bill 163, which provides a phase for moms and dads who want to exempt their little ones from vaccines, obtained last legislative acceptance on the very last times of the 2020 session. It experienced obtained pushback from a vocal minority of moms and dads who oppose constraints on vaccine exemptions.

The new law needs moms and dads who select not to vaccinate their young children to possibly supply an exemption from a healthcare skilled or look at an on-line online video about vaccines and post a certification of completion. Also, faculty districts need to supply learners and moms and dads with their schools’ vaccination and exemption prices.

The law goes into impact quickly.

Polis gave his guidance for the bill aimed at rising Colorado’s vaccination prices, amid the most affordable in the region, right after opposing a equivalent bill very last yr.

Republicans — besides one particular of the bill’s sponsors — voted versus it, stating it violates parents’ legal rights and generates privateness problems. Legislative guidance for the bill was not in problem provided that Democrats managed each chambers of the Standard Assembly, but hundreds of moms and dads attended hearings to testify versus the bill, building it hard to go right after the coronavirus pandemic shortened lawmakers’ session.

