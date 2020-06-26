Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton Defends Not Enforcing Tarrant County’s Mask Mandate During COVID-19 Case Surge – Dallas / Fort Worth

COLLEYVILLE, Texas () – Tarrant County is now less than a necessary mask ordinance for both equally buyers and workers at corporations all through the county because of to the surge in COVID-19 circumstances.

Nonetheless, it is up for specific metropolitan areas to choose whether or not or not they will comply.

The Mayor of Colleyville has decided on not to stick to the mandate from County Choose Glenn Whitley.

Mayor Richard Newton instructed 11 he feels if the town had been to implement it, the law enforcement office would not be in a position to retain up.

“We don’t want our police department in a situation where they’re being asked to do something that they can’t do. And then they’re blamed on not doing their job and so if we do not want to participate in that. The county has the authority. They can execute and enforce that that’s perfectly fine. And no issue with that we just choose not to participate. So basically, we’re just not taking action. We haven’t created proclamation. We are just not taking action,” Mayor Newton mentioned.

When questioned why his law enforcement office just can’t implement the mandate, he mentioned no federal government entity can demand folks to don a mask, in accordance to Governor Abbott’s June three govt purchase.

Mayor Newton designed the choice on his very own, with no town council vote.

This arrives immediately after the town previously acquired pushback in April immediately after opening some corporations in spite of Governor Abbott’s purchase.

We spoke to numerous individuals this early morning who felt as if their basic safety is staying compromised.

Carolyn Spann, a prolonged-time Colleyville taxpayer, mentioned she feels not pursuing the mandate is irresponsible.

“I have friends in Plano, Frisco, Dallas. They all think we are nuts! It’s like embarrassing. I am embarrassed to live in Colleyville right now,” she mentioned.

On Friday, the metropolitan areas of Denton and Crimson Oak mentioned they are employing mask mandates.