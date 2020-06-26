Clare Crawley’s Season of The Bachelorette to Officially Begin Filming

Everything’s (eventually) coming up roses for Clare Crawley.

Soon after the coronavirus pandemic delayed creation on Season 16 of The Bachelorette, Warner Horizon Unscripted Television—which creates the ABC series—confirmed to Assortment that ideas are formally in area for filming to resume shortly.

Not like earlier seasons, exactly where contestants vacation close to the globe on a journey to uncover really like, Clare and her suitors will continue being in an isolated place for the whole length of the year. A source familiar with creation functions tells Assortment that the forged will be “traveling very soon” to a “private area” in Southern California in purchase to self-quarantine prior to the cameras commence rolling.

“It will be a super safe paradise for everyone to shoot the show,” the resource insists.