City of LA To Pay Nearly $1 Million, Settle Federal Excessive Force Lawsuit For 2015 Shooting Of Unarmed Black Teens – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The city of Los Angeles has agreed to pay out almost $one million to settle federal extreme force claims towards an LAPD officer for firing his gun into a group of Black youngsters.

On Thursday, the city announced it would pay out $985,000 to settle the situation towards LAPD officer Michael Gutierrez, which was set to go to trial in August.

On February 10, 2015, Jamar Nicholson, Jason Huerta, and some buddies had been rapping in an alley a couple of blocks from their L.A. large college. One particular of their buddies posed with an Airsoft gun, when he was rapping and dancing in a circle.

As the teenagers turned off the music and headed back to college, they heard a number of gunshots, fired by Guttierez, who had observed the group and — soon after seeing the prop gun — fired at them. One particular bullet hit Nicholson in the upper back.

Even although he was shot for no purpose, Nicholson, who was 15 many years outdated at the time, remained handcuffed when transported to the hospital and when in the emergency space. Each Nicholson and Huerta remained in custody for 5 hrs, even although LAPD realized virtually promptly that the group was innocent of any crimes.

“The officer falsely claimed a crime was being committed by Blacks and a Latino as they filmed themselves rapping with a bright orange-tipped replica gun as a prop,” explained the boys’ lawyer, John Harris. “This shooting wouldn’t have occurred if the kids were white, or on the way to school in a Westside neighborhood. This was a classic example of the mistreatment, racial prejudice and injustice against Blacks, including Black children.”

Harris explained that, soon after a “long and rigorous five-year battle against the city for Guiterrez’s blatant and egregious misconduct, we finally convinced them to do the right thing and compensate our clients for their physical injuries and emotional distress suffered.”

The boys’ attorneys filed a federal civil rights lawsuit towards the LAPD and the city of L.A. in September 2015, alleging that Guttierez violated the teens’ Fourth Amendment rights towards unlawful arrest and extreme force by shooting at them and holding them unnecessarily in handcuffs for 5 hrs.

The pair also explained the shooting violated their 14th Amendment appropriate to due method.

The city and then-LAPD Chief Charlie Beck had been dismissed from the suit, but an L.A. federal judge denied Gutierrez’s certified immunity claims, which typically shield government officials from lawsuits that declare a plaintiff’s rights had been violated. The officer appealed, but an appellate court affirmed the reduced court ruling.

When the trial date was set for Aug. 20, the city settled.

“Four teens rapping in an alley with a prop gun and here comes a cop in plain clothes, who, without identifying himself, shoots three times,” Harris explained. “Jason (Huerta) thought they were gang members, but gang members identify themselves before shooting.”

The lawyer says the situation reveals racial bias inside the LAPD.

“They think all Black or Latino kids who are congregating are gang members,” Harris explained.

Nicholson, now 19, has not completely recovered and just lately had bullet fragments eliminated from his back, in accordance to Harris.

“He may suffer from this for the rest of his life,” the lawyer explained.

(© Copyright 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City Information Support contributed to this report.)