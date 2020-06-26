Chuck E. Cheese Declares Bankruptcy; San Quentin Outbreaks Continues To Grow – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — The tsunami of information about the existing coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be overpowering. To aid you navigate by what you will need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX five Information/CBSN Bay Spot — will be publishing a information roundup every morning of the best coronavirus and reopening-linked stories so you can begin your day with the most current up to date developments.

Farm Staff Strike In Central Valley Immediately after Dozens Stricken By COVID-19

WASCO — A group of about 50 farm employees went on strike Thursday at a California pistachio farm demanding totally free encounter coverings, gloves and facts from the farm’s proprietor soon after they mentioned they realized from the media that dozens of their coworkers examined good for the coronavirus, a union official mentioned. Staff picketed in Wasco outdoors Primex Farms, which grows pistachio nuts, mentioned Armando Elenes, a United Farm Staff official. Their demands also incorporate much better sanitation measures and additional facts from the corporation, which had not advised them about the good situations, he mentioned. “They wanted to keep everything confidential, and at the same time, people getting contaminated,” Elenes mentioned. Study A lot more

Research: COVID-19 Testing Proving Fiscally Pricey For San Francisco Bay Spot Counties

BERKELEY — Researchers at UC Berkeley estimate that the expenditures of testing for the coronavirus and treating confirmed COVID-19 situations across California by now has topped $two.four billion and some Bay Spot counties are enduring the state’s highest per-capita expenditures. With out a vaccine, the statewide expense of COVID-19 now stands at approximately 6 instances that of treating the flu every single 12 months and could pass $25

billion ahead of California reaches “herd immunity,” the researchers estimate. Herd immunity happens when 60 % or additional of a population has beeninfected and is immune. The review, “What are the Health Care Costs of COVID-19 in California?: State and County Estimates,” was launched Thursday by UC Berkeley’s Nicholas C. Petris Center on Overall health Care Markets and Client Welfare. It is primarily based on expenditures that insurers have paid so far in the course of the pandemic. Study A lot more

San Francisco Zoo Officials Put together For Reopening On-line Reservations Expected

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Zoo officials are gearing up to reopen on Wednesday with new security precautions in spot soon after 3 and 1-half months of closure due to COVID-19. Underneath up to date principles, all visitors have to make an on-line reservation ahead of going to and have to obtain admission tickets and parking in advance. Encounter coverings are needed at all instances, the two for personnel and for all visitors in excess of two many years previous. Information signage will remind visitors to practice social distancing, and hand sanitizer will obtainable all through the zoo. Guests will now comply with a 1-way path in common parts like the Children’s Zoo and Youth Exploration Zone, and restrooms will be cleaned hourly when substantial-touch parts and exhibits will be cleaned every single 1 to two hrs. Study A lot more

Uncertainty Abounds Between California Mothers and fathers, Teachers Generating Strategies for New College Yr

NOVATO — There is no summer time break for educators this 12 months as they try out to make a strategy for the fall. Thursday evening, there was a town hall meeting with the California superintendent of colleges to go over the selections. Although the hope is to get little ones back to college, districts do have to strategy for the worst-situation situation. Carrie Anderson, a 3rd-grade instructor with the Oakland Unified College District mentioned, “I know students want to go back, I know parents want their kids to go back but the science is telling us it’s not safe to go back.” As California sees a spike in COVID-19 situations, educators like Carrie Anderson are concerned about going back into the classroom this fall. Study A lot more

San Quentin Prison Officials Report Death Of Condemned Inmate Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

SAN QUENTIN — Officials at San Quentin State Prison have been investigating the death of a condemned inmate following a massive outbreak of COVID-19 at the prison. The California Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) mentioned 71-12 months-previous Richard Eugene Stiley, on San Quentin’s Death Row because 1992, was located unresponsive in his cell Wednesday at eight:38 p.m. He was offered health-related help and an ambulance was summoned, but he was pronounced dead about a half-hour later on, CDCR mentioned. There have been no indicators of trauma and the trigger of death and COVID-19 standing would be established by the Marin County Coroner, CDCR mentioned. Study A lot more

Pandemic-Pummeled Chuck E. Cheese, Founded In San Jose, Files For Bankruptcy

SAN FRANCISCO — Chuck E. Cheese — wherever little ones could be little ones when moms and dads nursed headaches — is filing for bankruptcy safety. The 43-12 months-previous chain, which drew little ones with pizza, video video games and a singing mouse mascot, was struggling even ahead of the coronavirus pandemic. But it mentioned the prolonged closure of a lot of retailers due to coronavirus restrictions led to Thursday’s Chapter 11 filing. CEC Enjoyment Inc. has reopened 266 of its 555 corporation-operated Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza eating places as restrictions ease, but it is unclear how ready moms and dads will be to host birthday events and other gatherings. The Irving, Texas-primarily based corporation mentioned it will carry on to reopen spots and supply carryout and delivery when it negotiates with debt and lease holders. Study A lot more

Newsom Announces New COVID-19 Modeling Web site, Open-Supply Resources For ‘Citizen Scientists’

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a new COVID-19 modeling internet site as very well as new open-supply resources created to aid California residents recognize the information informing community overall health departments and empower what he named “citizen scientists.” The governor launched the new coronavirus modeling internet site located at calcat.covid19.ca.gov, as a way for residents to see the raw information that is driving the selections of state and county officials with complete transparency. Newsom pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic modeling would carry on to manual the state’s potential actions. “The future is not just something to experience. We are not victims of fate. We can manifest the future. It’s not something in front of us, it’s something inside of us,” explained Newsom. Study A lot more

Research: Shelter-In-Location Foremost To Fewer California Mountain Lions Turning out to be Roadkill

DAVIS — Months of sheltering in spot due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to considerably fewer wild animals turning into roadkill, which include California’s mountain lions, a new review finds. Analyzing website traffic and collision information, the review by researchers at the University of California, Davis located that 58 % fewer mountain lions have been killed in the 10 weeks soon after shelter-in-spot went into result in contrast to the preceding 10 weeks. “The reduction in numbers of wildlife killed is surprising, and is a silver lining for both wildlife and people at this difficult time,” Winston Vickers of the California Mountain Lion Venture mentioned in a university statement. Study A lot more

Santa Cruz County To Reopen Seashores ‘People Are Not Willing To Be Governed Anymore’

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY — Although Santa Cruz County overall health officials on Thursday reported a major leap in the quantity of COVID-19 situations in the final week, the county will reopen seashores due to resistance from the public in adhering to the restrictions in spot. County Overall health Officer Dr. Gail Newell mentioned the video press conference on Thursday morning was currently being held due to numerous “interesting developments” in the county’s coronavirus response that merited the conference. Dr. Newell reported that Santa Cruz County had an alarming spike in situations with 28 new situations confirmed in excess of the weekend. “This is by far the greatest increase we’ve had to date in COVID-19 in our county,” Dr. Newell mentioned, noting that the division had to redesign the epidemiologic graph on the county’s COVID-19 internet site. Study A lot more

Newsom Declares Price range Emergency To Shell out For Pandemic Response As COVID-19 Scenarios Soar

SACRAMENTO — Anticipating a probable surge in COVID-19 individuals across the state, Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday issued a proclamation of a price range emergency to make extra sources obtainable to fund the state’s pandemic response. The proclamation will clear the way for passage of legislation permitting the state to draw from the state’s rainy day fund to devote on personalized protective tools, health-related tools and other expenditures as required for a surge in hospitalizations and to supply providers to vulnerable populations. Study A lot more

Vallejo’s 6 Flags Discovery Kingdom To Open With out Rides

VALLEJO — The 6 Flags Discovery Kingdom amusement park in Vallejo is reopening upcoming week but rides will not be working and the sum of guests will be stored very well beneath capability, park officials announced Thursday. The park had closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic but will reopen on July two as an animals-only practical experience with several talks from animal care professionals and animal demonstrations at outside venues. To restrict the quantity of guests and assure social distancing, 6 Flags is requiring reservations for persons attending. Persons can make reservations at http://www.sixflags.com/reserve. Members and Season Pass holders can make reservations commencing Thursday, and the basic public can on Friday. Study A lot more

Issues In excess of COVID-19 Workplace Outbreaks As Santa Clara Co. Prepares To Restart Development

SAN JOSE — Development crews in Santa Clara County have been doing work because obtaining the green light to return on Might four as pandemic restrictions loosened. County public overall health officials now say a third of the county’s 89 workplace-linked outbreaks because then have come from development websites. The development tasks with situations of COVID-19 paused operations voluntarily, but Santa Clara County supervisor Dave Cortese says the county has the energy to go even further. “The attorneys at the public health department could shut down any given site, if there’s an outbreak or a non-compliance with rules,” Sup. Cortese advised KPIX five. Study A lot more