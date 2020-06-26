Christopher Nolan’s Big-Budgeted Movie ‘Tenet’ Faces Another Delay Amid Pandemic

Warner Bros. Photos/Melinda Sue Gordon

The $200 million-budgeted movie starring Robert Pattinson will only be unveiled to theaters when ‘exhibitors are prepared and general public wellness officers say it really is time.’

Christopher Nolan‘s new movie “Tenet” has been delayed all over again, this time until eventually mid-August 2020 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance to editors at Amusement Tonight, the Warner Bros. motion picture is now scheduled to strike theatres on August 12, 2020 following staying pushed again from its rescheduled day of 31 July. It was initially scheduled to debut before in the thirty day period.

In a assertion, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. claimed the studio is not dealing with the $200 million movie as a “traditional movie release” and is “committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time.”

Asserting programs for an prolonged operate in cinemas, they included, “We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy.”

Nolan’s hotly predicted spy epic stars Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, and Indian actress Dimple Kapadia.