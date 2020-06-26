Christina Aguilera Recalls Being Told to Change Her Name Because It Was “Too Ethnic”

The tunes business are unable to modify who Christina Aguilera is.

It’s no solution that the musician has identified large results many thanks to numerous hits like “Genie in the Bottle,” “Beautiful” and “Fighter.”

But in a new job interview with Billboard, Christina is opening up about her journey in the business and reflecting on individuals who may well not have been absolutely supportive at the starting.

“I remember when I was first coming up, there was a big debate around me on changing my last name because all the businessmen around me thought it was too long, too complicated, and too ethnic. ‘Christina Agee’ was an option, but that clearly wasn’t going to fly,” Christina advised the publication. “I was dead set against the idea and I wanted to represent who I really was. Being Latina, it is a part of my heritage and who I am.”

The Grammy winner ongoing, “There was another time in my childhood when I was being asked to legally change my name to my stepfather’s to be legally adopted and I was again dead set against it. I’ve been fighting for my last name my whole life.”