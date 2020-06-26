Chipotle Suspends Manager After NFL Star Darius Leonard Complains of Racist Treatment at Restaurant

Instagram

The Indianapolis Colts participant statements that he was wrongly kicked out of a Chipotle cafe in South Carolina following a bogus grievance by a white patron, all simply because he is black.

Chipotle has taken motion following NFL star Darius Leonard claimed that he was racially profiled and kicked out of the cafe simply because he is black. The chairman and CEO of the cafe chain unveiled a assertion on Thursday, June 25, stating that they have suspended a supervisor at the outlet in Florence, SC, in which the soccer linebacker was eating out with his loved ones, although waiting around for the final result of an investigation into the make a difference.

Brian Niccol wrote, “We have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind and we have suspended our manager while we conduct a thorough investigation.” He extra that he has individually arrived at out to Darius, “and I’m committed to ensuring the appropriate action is taken once the investigation concludes.”

Brian’s assertion was in reaction to Darius’ statements that he was wrongly kicked out of a Chipotle cafe in South Carolina when he was consuming with his loved ones, “3 other Black guys and a mixed woman,” on Thursday. In an Instagram online video, the 24-yr-outdated athlete mentioned a different patron, a white male, produced a bogus accusation about him and his companions.

“Toward the end of our meal, the manager come up … with a terrible attitude, asking us do we have a problem,” Darius recalled. “He’s saying that a white guy said we was verbally abusing him, talking trash to him.”

“It was basically a lie. We basically got kicked out of Chipotle because of that. They said that they wanted to call the police on us. That’s what being Black in America is right now,” he ongoing. “We’re talking about Black Lives Matter and for the guy to look at us and lie and laugh in our face as we walk out and the manager … just come up here and just basically kick us out of Chipotle?!” he mentioned in the online video.

“We are tired of this,” the Indianapolis Colts star went on lamenting. “I’m telling you what I go through as a Black man in America. Ya’ll don’t understand what I go through.” Bringing up the racial injustice in the place, he mentioned, “Ya’ll see the police killing us. Ya’ll seeing all the injustices that we go through. I live it. Day in and day out. And, I’m f**king tired of it. Yes, I’m upset. I’m tired of it.”