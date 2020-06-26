Child Predator And Former Texas Deputy Sentenced To Life In Prison – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – A previous Parmer County Sheriff’s deputy who preyed on youngsters at his church has been sentenced to lifetime in federal jail.

Davin Seth Waters, 26 was convicted in November 2019 for transportation of minors with intent to have interaction in felony sexual action.

“This life sentence confirms the important message that exploiting children in any form will not be tolerated,” explained U.S. Legal professional Erin Nealy Cox. “While this sentence will not repair the pain and damage done to the victims, it will ensure that Mr. Waters will never have the opportunity to prey upon children of our community again.”

“Today’s life sentence demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to holding sexual predators accountable for their crimes and removes a dangerous threat from our community,” explained FBI Dallas Unique Agent in Cost Matthew J. DeSarno. “We will continue working with our partners to ensure that children are protected from abuse and exploitation.”

Through a two-hour sentencing on Thursday, the court docket read how Mr. Waters lured minimal victims into partaking in intercourse functions by leveraging positions of electrical power and believe in as a sheriff’s deputy, childcare volunteer, and Tae Kwon Do teacher.

A lot of of Mr. Waters’ victims that he sexually abused ended up “afraid” of him mainly because he was “big” and assumed he may possibly “hurt” them, in accordance to court docket files.

Authorities started investigating Mr. Waters next a report from a member at Frist Baptist Church Texico, New Mexico that a fellow member, discovered as Mr. Waters, experienced sexually abused a little one.

Mr. Waters who served in the children’s ministry as a volunteer, admitted to unlawfully touching a minimal eight-12 months-outdated little one on numerous instances whilst in his ability as a volunteer at the church.

Mr. Waters resided in Farwell, Texas and owned Tae Kwon Do studio in Bovina, Texas in which he instructed quite a few youthful learners. Mr. Waters admitted that he engaged in illicit sexual carry out at his studio with a 13-12 months-outdated minimal and a TKD scholar among the ages of nine and 10-a long time-outdated.

In accordance to court docket files, Mr. Waters also drove two minors from New Mexico to the Farwell, Texas to devote the night time.

At his household, Mr. Waters preformed sexual functions on the 11-12 months-outdated and 10-12 months-outdated whilst also immediately after supplying the 10-12 months-outdated tablets to induce unconsciousness.

By way of the training course of the investigation, brokers identified that Mr. Waters sexually exploited and abused 7 youngsters in the higher Amarillo-place.

The FBI’s Dallas Discipline Place of work, the Texas Rangers and Curry County, New Mexico Sheriff’s Place of work carried out the investigation.