Charlotte Massacre: 100 Shots, 4 Blacks Killed – White Nationalists Suspected!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

There is a increasing belief that a massacre which occurred in Charlotte on Monday, may well have been a racially motivated terrorist assault, MTO Information has realized.

4 individuals are dead and 10 individuals had been injured immediately after a Juneteenth block get together that led to a shooting and a number of individuals becoming hit by autos in north Charlotte Monday. Police say that in excess of 100 rounds had been fired into a crowd of about 400 individuals.

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR