Carrie Fisher’s Daughter Billie Lourd Engaged to Austen Rydell

The ‘Star Wars’ actress is getting her romantic relationship with boyfriend to the upcoming stage as she claims certainly when he pops the major query and provides her with a ring.

“Star Wars” actress Billie Lourd is engaged.

Her actor boyfriend, Austen Rydell, took to Instagram on Thursday, June 25, 2020 to expose he is established to wed Carrie Fisher‘s daughter following popping the query to the 27 calendar year outdated.

Together with a slideshow of pictures of the pair by way of the several years, he wrote, “She said YES!! (Actually she said ‘Duhhh’) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?”

Billie and her new fiance reunited in 2017 following to begin with courting for the duration of their youth and Rydell was there to guidance the star subsequent the sudden loss of life of her mom in December 2016.

He even joined Billie, her father Bryan Lourd, and his spouse Bruce Bozzi, on holiday in Norway on the very first anniversary of Fisher’s loss of life to see the Northern Lights in the late actress’ honour.

For the most element, the pair has held its romance out of the highlight, but on Valentine’s Working day, February 14, 2020, Rydell paid out a touching tribute to his now-spouse-to-be.

“I found the best girl in the world. Happy Valentines Day to us!!” he captioned an graphic of the pair kissing whilst seeing the sunset.

Billie also has not been shy to display her passion for Rydell on-line, putting up illustrations or photos from earlier vacations jointly, and creating, “All ’round the world you make my world go ’round #toinfinityandbaeyond (sic).”