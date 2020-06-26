Bustang to roll across Colorado again after a 3-month COVID-19 suspension of service

The well-liked statewide Bustang bus service will resume service this weekend, with buses rolling across Colorado highways for the very first time due to the fact the service was suspended because of to COVID-19 at the conclusion of March.

Bustang’s Outrider service, which serves a lot of much-flung parts in the condition, will resume Sunday, even though weekday service on the a lot more seriously traveled Bustang routes picks again up Monday. Pay a visit to ridebustang.com for certain route, timetable and fare facts.

The Colorado Division of Transportation, which operates the service, is placing in position a variety of cautionary steps to offer with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They incorporate specific seats currently being blocked off to hold Bustang buses at a 22-passenger optimum and Outrider buses at a 16-passenger optimum.

Deal with masks will be necessary for motorists and travellers, and motorists will be issued extra personalized protecting products. Travellers will be provided hand sanitizer wipes when boarding.

