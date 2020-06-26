Home Entertainment Bubba Wallace Vindicated After NASCAR Releases Image Of The Noose

Bubba Wallace Vindicated After NASCAR Releases Image Of The Noose

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Bubba Wallace was vindicated on Thursday (at least by social media) following NASCAR launched a image of the noose the FBI dismissed as a “garage pull” — and it is a noose!

FBI investigated the noose located in his garage — and ruled that it was not a dislike crime.

(Affiliate Link)

“I’m pissed. I’m mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that I am and my integrity,” Wallace advised CNN’s Don Lemon. “They’re not stealing that from me, but trying to test that.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©