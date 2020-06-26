Bubba Wallace Vindicated After NASCAR Releases Image Of The Noose

Bubba Wallace was vindicated on Thursday (at least by social media) following NASCAR launched a image of the noose the FBI dismissed as a “garage pull” — and it is a noose!

FBI investigated the noose located in his garage — and ruled that it was not a dislike crime.

“I’m pissed. I’m mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that I am and my integrity,” Wallace advised CNN’s Don Lemon. “They’re not stealing that from me, but trying to test that.”

But following NASCAR launched the picture of the noose, #IStandWithBubba trended on social media.

His mom also just lately spoke out about the therapy of her son at the hands of other drivers — she says many have referred to as him the n-word.

“If he gets into an incident with another driver, they’re quick to throw out the n-word,” Desiree Wallace stated. “He’s been told he doesn’t belong. We’ve been through all of that. I teach my son, ‘You don’t throw back at them. You just get in that race car and win. … That’s the way you fight back. ‘”