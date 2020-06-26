BTS Drops “Stay Gold” Music Video and It’s Guaranteed to Boost Your Mood

BTS‘ newest music video will absolutely support you remain gold.

The beloved boy band sent fans—famously identified globally as the BTS ARMY—into the weekend with a thing that is assured to preserve their spirit up: the music video for their single, “Stay Gold.” Launched early Friday, the video is an uplifting visual featuring loads of sunshine and an apropos representation of the track title. The song, which the group dropped final week, will be featured as component of the authentic soundtrack for the Japanese drama, Spiral Labyrinth – DNA Forensic Investigation, and will reportedly serve as the theme song.

The track will also be integrated on the group’s approaching fourth Japanese studio album, Map of the Soul: seven ~ The Journey ~. The extremely anticipated album is due out on July 15, just months soon after releasing their variety 1 and fourth Korean-language album, Map of the Soul: seven, in February.