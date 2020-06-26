Boosie Badazz Slams ‘Stupid’ Black People Who Are Lining Up for Gucci

Instagram

Waka Flocka Flame also echoes the Baton Rouge rapper’s sentiment about the luxury brand and applauds him for calling them out for nonetheless supporting the higher-finish brand in spite of its racism controversy.

Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) was hanging out in an Atlanta mall when he was created furious by the sight of a lengthy line of folks, which include black folks, waiting to get into the Gucci shop. The Baton Rouge rapper then did not waste time to phone them out for nonetheless supporting the higher-finish brand in spite of its racism controversy.

“Gucci don’t like Black people, I don’t know why all y’all in that line,” he yelled at the individuals in a video that he uploaded on Instagram on Thursday, June 25. “Y’all stupid a** mu’f***a. Gucci don’t like Black people, but y’all still in a line. Y’all stupid a** a mu’f***a. Stupid a** mu’f***a, all y’all.”

Boosie was not the only 1 who considered so. Fellow rapper Waka Flocka Flame echoed the sentiment as he reposted the video on his very own web page. “@officialboosieig One of the realist!!! ‘How you woke wearing a Gucci shirt,’ ” so Waka captioned it.

Some followers also co-signed the rappers. “Those black people have slave mentality and probably do not vote!!” 1 stated in an Instagram comment. An individual else additional, “None of the foreign companies really want black people in their stuff and will make it known and we don’t care because if u can afford it it makes u somebody. SMH. I can make anything look like a million bucks and still be somebody!! Folks need to wake up.”

“The same money they spend on Gucci they can start a business. This is why I get tired of hearing people who say they’re broke. We have money but priorities are more than f***ed up! If you wanna succeed start a business if you wanna be broke keep building for companies who no longer need your business or support!” an additional 1 chimed in.

Gucci previously landed in sizzling water for offering blackface knit top rated back in February 2019. The black turtleneck, which charges $900, permitted folks to pull it up more than the bottom half of the encounter. It featured a reduce out and oversized red lips close to the mouth.

The property promptly responded to the backlash. Getting rid of the turtleneck from its web site, Gucci took to Twitter to concern a public apology, saying that it “deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper.” The luxury brand additional, “We can confirm that the item has been immediately removed from our online store and all physical stores.”

“We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make. We are fully committed to increasing diversity throughout our organization and turning this incident into a powerful learning moment for the Gucci team and beyond,” the statement concluded.