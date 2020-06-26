Blackpink Breaks BTS’ YouTube Premiere Record With ‘How You Like That’ Video

Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo have established a new document for the most important premiere in YouTube record as a overall of one.65 million followers tune in for their most recent audio online video premiere.

–

K-pop superstars Blackpink established a new document for the most important premiere in YouTube record on Friday, June 26, 2020.

In overall, one.65 million followers viewed the unveiling of their new online video for their monitor “How You Like That”, breaking a document established by fellow K-pop team BTS again in February 2020.

The track, which marks their return soon after a 12 months-prolonged split, is the guide solitary from the band’s initially studio LP, which is thanks out in September. Its online video attributes bandmembers Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo in configurations like a lush rainforest and an ice palace as effectively as a surrounded by dancers and statues of horses in a grand domed corridor.

In a pre-launch push meeting broadcast on the online video streaming website, Jisoo mentioned the monitor is about “not being daunted by dark situations and (having) to not lose the confidence and strength to stand up again.”

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=ioNng23DkIM



The progressively well-liked 4-piece is also established to complete “How You Like That” for the initially time on “The Tonight Demonstrate Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday.

Blackpink is also the most-subscribed audio team on YouTube, with 37.five million followers, dubbed Blinks, and premiered their new monitor on their VLive and YouTube channels at 10 A.M. BST.

The one.65 million viewers defeat BTS’ document for their online video to their strike, “On”, which captivated one.54 million viewers.