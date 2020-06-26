Black Teen Girl Set On Fire By Gang Of White Men In Wisconsin! (Graphic Pics)

Two days in the past, a Black teenager in Madison, Wisconsin suffered third-degree burns right after she claims that 4 white males threw lighter fluid and a lighter at her encounter , MTO Information has realized. Althea Bernstein, who is just 18 many years outdated, stated the assailants yelled a racial slur at her in advance of the assault.

Althea spoke right with a nearby blog site – and gave her side of issues.

“I was listening to some music at a stoplight and then all of a sudden I heard someone yell the N-word really loud,” she informed the outlet. “I turned my head to search and somebody’s throwing lighter fluid on me. And then they threw a lighter at me, and my neck caught on fire and I attempted to place it out, but I brushed it up onto my encounter. I acquired it out and then I just blasted by means of the red light… I just felt like I required to get away. So I drove by means of the red light and just stored driving until finally I acquired to my brother’s [home].”

Althea’s mom reportedly drove her to the hospital later on that day, exactly where the hospital workers recognized the liquid on her encounter and neck as lighter fluid. A police incident report says the males utilized a spray bottle to spray the lighter fluid onto Bernstein’s encounter.

“At first I didn’t even believe what had happened,” Althea informed the outlet. “I grew up in Madison, on the East side, and my dad would take me to the Farmer’s Market every weekend, on those same streets. It just felt so weird to have these really happy memories there, and then now to have this memory that sort of ruined all of the childhood memories. I never really knew someone could hate you just by looking at you. They didn’t know me. I didn’t know them. I was just driving my car and minding my own business.”

In accordance to the Wisconsin State Journal, police are investigating the incident as a likely detest crime. MTO Information reached out right to the Madison police and police spokesman Joel DeSpain stated investigators are wanting at surveillance pictures of the street to see if the assault was captured on camera.