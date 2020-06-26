Billie Lourd Is Engaged to Boyfriend Austen Rydell

Congratulations are in purchase for Billie Lourd!

The 27-12 months-outdated actress is engaged. Her fiancé, Austen Rydell, announced the content information by way of Instagram on Thursday.

“She said YES!!,” the 28-12 months-outdated actor wrote alongside video clips and photographs of the couple. “(Actually she said ‘Duhhh’) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?”

The Booksmart star and her major guy reconnected in 2017 soon after taking a bit of a break. They took a journey to Norway later on that 12 months and noticed the Northern Lights on the one particular-12 months anniversary of the death of her mom Carrie Fisher.

“My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the Northern Lights, but I never got to see them with her,” Lourd wrote on Instagram at the time. “We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we may well ‘see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.’ And she did. I really like you occasions infinity.”