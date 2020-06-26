BET Founder Robert Johnson: Black Lives Matter Should Run For Office!!

Robert Johnson, the founder of BET has explained that he believes Black Lives Matter need to run for workplace — and desert the Democrats who are taking Black votes for granted.

“Vice President Biden said to an African-American, a Black American host on his show, even if you think about voting for Donald Trump, you’re not black,” Johnson advised Fox Information. “To have that mindset, you must have the attitude that we, Black Americans, we own you. We can take you for granted — That, to me, shows you that Black Americans are an appendage of a party.”

He continued, “No minority group has ever achieved significant power in a two-party system when they are locked into one party and considered unreachable by the other party.”

He later on adds, “I propose that an independent party formed by Black Lives Matter should echo the founding principles of the original Congressional Black Caucus members in 1971 who … said black Americans should have no permanent friends, no permanent enemies, just permanent interests.”

Is he correct?