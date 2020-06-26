Best patriotic songs from the ’40s to the ’70s

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=Wvr8sX5-T_eight

three. Ae mere watan ke logon

Lyrics: Kavi Pradeep

Audio: C Ramchandra



What can we say about this immortal anthem? This was the tune that reportedly introduced tears to Pandit Nehru’s eyes when Lata Mangeshkar sang it in entrance of him at the Countrywide Stadium in Delhi on the situation of the Republic Working day in 1963. It delivers on goosebumps every time you listen to it. The tune by no means fails to remind you of the patriotism and bravery of our valiant troopers who guard our borders with no a assumed toward individual security. Lata outdid herself singing the tune. Some say it is her best rendition at any time.



https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=93NLol3gXm8

four. Apni azadi ko hum



Movie: Chief (1964)

Lyrics: Shakeel Badayuni,

Audio: Naushad

Singer: Mohammed Rafi

India has just endured a defeat by the Chinese forces at Siachen. The self-assurance of the country experienced shaken. It was a time when reassurance about our individual abilities was essential and this tune attempted to fill that hole. It proved to be very well-liked and is nevertheless sung in assemblies at the time of Independence Working day and Republic Working day. Naushad’s tunes stir the coronary heart and so does Rafi’s rendition. One particular could truly feel the grief and the anger of a country seeping by means of.



https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=n6yTCblgAQQ

five. Kar chale ham fida jaan-o-tan saathiyo



Movie: Haqeeqat (1964)

Audio: Madan Mohan

Singer: Mohammed Rafi

Chetan Anand introduced forth the severe truth of the Sino-Indian conflict in this route-breaking movie. The tune emphasised the martyrdom of the Indian troopers who died valiantly, at times battling the enemy with bare arms immediately after jogging out of weapons and ammo. Kaifi Azmi introduced out equally the pleasure and the soreness of the troopers who fought until their dying breath and gave their all in the support of their motherland. It speaks of their pleasure and honour as nicely for heading past the get in touch with of obligation. Tears arrive to the eyes every time a single hears this.



https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=1yWficbf9EE

six. Ae watan, ae watan humko teri kasam



Movie: Shaheed (1965)

Lyrics: Prem Dhawan

Audio: Prem Dhawan

Singer: Mohammed Rafi

The tune served as a reminder that the flexibility wrestle was not just restricted to a single caste or creed but folks from all walks of modern society, from all corners of the region, arrived with each other to fulfil a single purpose. They forgot their regional variances and observed by themselves as Indians very first. Currently, when the region is reeling with different forms of turmoil, it can be a blunt reminder of what our flexibility fighters fought so really hard for and what we all need to be aiming for even now. And the graphic of Manoj Kumar — as Bhagat Singh –standing with palm outstretched about an open up flame, whilst singing the tune, is permanently enshrined in our hearts.



https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=rH7oPHzIGaY

seven. Mera rang de basanti chola



Movie: Shaheed (1965)

Lyrics: Prem Dhawan

Audio: Prem Dhawan

Singers: Mahendra Kapoor, Mukesh, Rajendra Mehta

You get a lump in your throat just about every time you listen to this tune. It introduced forth the braveness of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev as they heartily sang it whilst marching to the gallows. You question at the braveness of the flexibility fighters who present no dread in anyway providing up their life for their motherland. The content character of the tune is in distinction with the sombre situation. Sonu Nigam tried yet another edition of the legendary tune for the movie The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (2002).



https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=-0kPkqkrHPk

eight. Jahan daal daal par sone ki chidiya



Movie: Sikandar-e-Azam (1965)

Lyrics: Rajinder Krishan

Audio: Hansraj Behl

Singer: Mohammed Rafi

India has been regarded as the golden fowl of the East and the tune introduced forth that emotion profoundly. It reminded us of equally the pure and the non secular elegance of India and extolled us to by no means overlook that. Rajinder Krishan invoked the shed glory of India by means of his lyrics and Rafi’s rendition evoked equally pleasure and honour about our superb earlier.





https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=PiKNv8ywit0

nine. Mere desh ki dharti



Movie: Upkar (1967)

Lyrics: Gulshan Bawra

Audio: Kalyanji-Anandji

Singer: Mahendra Kapoor

India was heading by means of a significant grain lack and there ended up skirmishes at the border way too. In individuals turbulent occasions, the then Primary Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, reportedly asked for Manoj Kumar to make a movie on the Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan motto and Mere desh ki dharti introduced out that ethos fantastically. The tune introduced out the rustic elegance of India and created you don’t forget the verdant fields of your indigenous village.





https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=jsbgJNNtm5c

10. Taaqat watan ki hamse hai



Movie: Prem Pujari (1970)

Lyrics: Neeraj

Audio: SD Burman

Singers: Mohammed Rafi, Manna Dey

Prem Pujari was about a hero who considered in non-violence. But at times, turning the other cheek is not an selection. Drive has to be achieved by drive when it arrives to the Nation’s sovereignty. Dev Anand, who has deserted from the military, is reminded of his wrongdoing when he chanced on a team of latest and ex-troopers, his individual father amongst them, singing this marching tune in the night time. SD Burman was regarded as a single of the most mild souls of the market but he created a rousing marching ballad that spoke of the pleasure of the troopers at currently being presented a probability serving their motherland. And Rafi and Manna Dey’s rendition was excellent as normal.