Home Entertainment Baby Mother Posts Video R,B Singer Omarion’s Kids Dancing On Stripper Pole...

Baby Mother Posts Video R,B Singer Omarion’s Kids Dancing On Stripper Pole – Twitter Outraged!! (Vid)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

R,ampB singer Omarion and his baby’s mom Really like &amp Hip Hop star Apryl Jones are trending on Twitter this morning.

Apryl posted a video final evening of their daughter A’mei Kazuko and son Megaa dancing on a stripper pole, MTO Information has realized.

RELATED ARTICLES

©