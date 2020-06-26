Baby Mother Posts Video R,B Singer Omarion’s Kids Dancing On Stripper Pole – Twitter Outraged!! (Vid)

R,ampB singer Omarion and his baby’s mom Really like & Hip Hop star Apryl Jones are trending on Twitter this morning.

Apryl posted a video final evening of their daughter A’mei Kazuko and son Megaa dancing on a stripper pole, MTO Information has realized.

And Twitter is outraged at the video.

Apryl and Omarion are locked in a bitter custody war in excess of the couple’s two little ones. Omarion went to court final 12 months, and argued that he must have custody of the little ones, mainly because Apryl was “unfit.”

Now numerous on social media are agreeing with Omarion. Right here is the video, exhibiting Apryl dancing. In the background, the two little ones are noticed dancing on Apryl’s in-house stripper pole.

Warning, this video might be disturbing:

Apryl is presently filming the new season of VH1s hit series, Really like & Hip Hop Hollywood. It is not clear no matter whether this video was staged, for a storyline this season.

MTO Information reaches out to Omarion for comment, but his reps refused.