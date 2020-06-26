Home Entertainment Azriel Clary: Someone Set Fire To My Car & Tried To Burn...

Azriel Clary: Someone Set Fire To My Car & Tried To Burn My House Down!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Azriel Clary, the former girlfriend and alleged victim of disgraced singer R. Kelly has exposed that someone set her vehicle on fire and then experimented with to set her home on fire.

“I’ve realized a lot of people are influencing people for all the wrong reasons on social media. Some even portray a life they cannot sustain. Cars that are only rented for weekends, mansions that are only booked for occasions,” she wrote sharing the two photos and video clips of the effects of the fire.

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLES

©