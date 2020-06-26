Azriel Clary: Someone Set Fire To My Car & Tried To Burn My House Down!!

Azriel Clary, the former girlfriend and alleged victim of disgraced singer R. Kelly has exposed that someone set her vehicle on fire and then experimented with to set her home on fire.

“I’ve realized a lot of people are influencing people for all the wrong reasons on social media. Some even portray a life they cannot sustain. Cars that are only rented for weekends, mansions that are only booked for occasions,” she wrote sharing the two photos and video clips of the effects of the fire.

“I’ve literally never seen anyone post when they’ve been at there lowest. So, this is me at my lowest… Someone not only set my car on fire at 3am but they also made a gas line around my entire house, with intentions to burn my entire home down. It was something that was premeditated, but the fact that someone would go to that extreme to harm me is sickening,” she continued.

We are glad to see that Azriel has not been physically harmed. Study her complete submit under.