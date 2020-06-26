Attorney General Appointed To Investigate Elijah McClain’s Death

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has appointed Attorney General Phil Weiser as a specific prosecutor to investigate the death of Elijah McClain — a 23-yr-outdated unarmed Black guy killed by cops final yr.

None of the 3 Aurora officers concerned in the incident have been charged with his death. McClain died following he was positioned in a chokehold, then provided a sedative by medics, following he refused to cease for police who have been responding to a report of a suspicious individual strolling down the street.

“I was moved by speaking with Elijah’s mother and her description of her son as a responsible and curious child who became a vegetarian to be healthier, and who could inspire the darkest soul,” Polis stated in a statement.

“His friends describe him as a gentle peacemaker who worked as a massage therapist and enjoyed playing the violin. Elijah McClain should be alive today, and we owe it to his family to take this step and elevate the pursuit of justice in his name to a statewide concern.”