Attorney General Appointed To Investigate Elijah McClain’s Death

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has appointed Attorney General Phil Weiser as a specific prosecutor to investigate the death of Elijah McClain — a 23-yr-outdated unarmed Black guy killed by cops final yr.

None of the 3 Aurora officers concerned in the incident have been charged with his death. McClain died following he was positioned in a chokehold, then provided a sedative by medics, following he refused to cease for police who have been responding to a report of a suspicious individual strolling down the street.

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR