Ashley Benson And G-Eazy Went On A Hiking Date

It is been virtually two months considering that the unhappy information of Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne’s breakup, but the actress has been moving on — as evidenced by that kiss she shared with G-Eazy final month and their dates that have followed.
On Sunday the couple grabbed a bite to consume in the Los Angeles community Los Feliz and currently they went on one more date: hiking hand in hand.
Ashley and G-Eazy went for a stroll in Griffith Park although sporting matching outfits and matching masks.
The pair have been hanging out a whole lot not too long ago, with Ashley even introducing G-Eazy to her relatives at her sister’s current wedding ceremony.
Ashley posted a photograph of her and G-Eazy seated at the momentous event, creating “Family.”
Ashley and G-Eazy could be creating a whole lot much more appearances collectively quickly, contemplating she seems on a track on the musician’s new album Everything’s Unusual Right here.
