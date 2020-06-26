As Nursing Homes Account For 40% Of Coronavirus Deaths, Victim’s Families Blame Lack Of PPE – Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS () – For months nursing properties have sounded the alarm about a deficiency of particular protecting devices.

Then when the Federal Unexpected emergency Administration Company despatched 15,000 nursing properties PPE previously this thirty day period, some nursing properties claimed the materials ended up ‘unusable’.

Nursing residence operators documented acquiring from plastic robes that search like trash luggage, paper-slim masks, and gloves as well modest for most grownup fingers.

This 7 days, FEMA started sending out a next spherical of PPE, but nursing properties say it is not just about ample.

This 7 days nursing residence operators and family members associates voiced their frustrations to U.S. lawmakers in a specific Residence subcommittee listening to on nursing properties.

Delia Satterwhite testified to lawmakers that the deficiency of PPE at her brother’s Austin-location nursing residence is why he thinks he died from COVID19 dying.

“I don’t blame the workers. They were doing their job. They should have been given the PPE to keep them and their patients safe,” she claimed. “My brother should still be alive. I will continue to share his story so others families don’t have to go through this.”

Amanda Fredriksen with AARP Texas claimed nursing properties have been an right after-assumed in the federal government’s repose to pandemic and claimed that demands to alter.

Nursing residence inhabitants and personnel account for additional than 50,000 COVID19 fatalities.

Fredriksen claimed the federal authorities demands to provide all nursing properties with additional PPE, additional funding, and a system to make sure just about every resident is guarded.

She claimed, “These are things that need to happen in nursing homes and we need the federal government to take responsibility and prioritize these issues.”