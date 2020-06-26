Artist Phil Lewis works with Eldorado Climbing to create at-home walls

As rock climbing gyms have been closed for months due to worries in excess of the spread of the coronavirus, Louisville’s Eldorado Climbing Walls has reimagined household climbing walls as pieces of artwork that you can climb.

Eldorado Climbing acknowledged the escalating demand for household climbing walls through the pandemic and collaborated with Phil Lewis, a Boulder-based mostly artist, to create a assortment of rock climbing panels showcasing Lewis’ artwork. This assortment was launched late final week as portion of Eldorado Climbing’s Artist Series.

“This is really just taking it to the next step in terms of making something that a person or family genuinely wants to look at and that it is distinctive,” explained Christina Frain, Eldorado Climbing’s director of promoting. “All of Phil’s work is super energizing to look at and people are going to want to have these in their homes.”‘

Mike Wedding ceremony, Eldorado Climbing’s senior director of revenue, very first proposed the collaboration with Lewis months in the past, to elevate the “do it yourself” line of household climbing walls.

Each and every panel in the assortment has a style and design which both fits symmetrically with one particular an additional or depicts a mural of a vertical or horizontal landscape. Two of the 5 patterns are a nod to some of Colorado’s most very well-recognized landmarks, Boulder’s Flatirons and Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

