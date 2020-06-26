Ariana Grande Looks Bashful in First Selfie With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Instagram

The ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker formally goes Instagram formal with her new boyfriend as she shares initially selfie with him whilst gearing up to rejoice her 27th birthday.

Ariana Grande has created her most recent romance Instagram formal by sharing pictures of herself with boyfriend Dalton Gomez on her birthday eve.

The “7 Rings” hitmaker has been connected to the actual estate agent because March 2020, and in Could, the pop celebrity verified the romantic relationship by dancing and kissing her new male in movie footage shot at household for her Justin Bieber collaboration, “Stuck With U”. Gomez also created a cameo in her modern “Rain on Me” promo with Girl Gaga, and late on Thursday, June 25, 2020, he created his initially physical appearance on Ariana’s Instagram site in a photograph of the beloved-up pair sitting down poolside, smiling for the digital camera.

It was incorporated in a slideshow of images and video clips as the singer counted down to her birthday.

She basically captioned the submit, “almost 27 :).”

Prior to relationship Gomez, Ariana was most just lately connected to “Social Property” star Mikey Foster whilst she was briefly engaged to comic Pete Davidson in 2018. Her other exes include things like rapper Major Sean, late MC Mac Miller, and dancer Ricky Alvarez.