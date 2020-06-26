Ariana Grande Goes Instagram Official With Dalton Gomez Ahead of 27th Birthday

If one particular issue is for positive, it truly is that Ariana Grande is surely into Dalton Gomez.

Having to social media in anticipation of her 27th birthday, the “Into You” singer manufactured their partnership Instagram formal by putting up a sweet selfie of the two of them alongside one another. In the photograph, Grande and Gomez can be viewed snuggling up to one particular a different as they share a sweet embrace for the pic.

Captioning her article, “almost 27 ;),” the birthday lady also manufactured positive to consist of some spectacular selfies and a bunch of lovable photos of her puppies.

Grande and Gomez verified that they had been relationship again in May well immediately after the authentic estate agent manufactured a cameo in Grande’s “Stuck With U” songs video clip, which also showcased supporter favourite partners like Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry and Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk. Prior to generating their debut as a few, the pair experienced been romantically joined to one particular a different considering that March.