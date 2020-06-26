Apryl Jones Dragged for Letting Kids Play Around on Stripper Pole

Instagram

A clip from the ‘Love and Hip Hop’ star’s Instagram Reside session exhibits that when Apryl moves her physique to Afro-Beat jams, youngsters can be noticed enjoying about on her stripper pole.

–

Apryl Jones caught heat right after going on Instagram Reside on Thursday, June 25. Throughout the livestream, the “Adore & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star showed off her moves, but anything that occurred in the background caught people’s consideration as an alternative.

The clip from the Reside session showed that when Apryl moved her physique to Afro-Beat jams, two youngsters could be noticed enjoying about on her stripper pole. 1 of the youngsters twirled about the pole, when the other climbed the pole. It appeared like it was not the initially time for them to do so because they had been noticed undertaking it with ease.

&#13<br />

“Smh this just goes to show some people were raised different,” 1 fan mentioned in an Instagram comment. “The pole should definitely be in mommy’s room and off limits,” wrote yet another consumer.

“Ok at first the pope was a flag for me but then I thought they’re just climbing up the pole and sliding down. They don’t know any better but after watching the clip the second time the little girl have her shirt rolled up. Am I bugging or is her shirt rolled up?” a person else observed.

“Omarion bout to have a silent match when he see them youngsters swingin on that pole,” yet another consumer mentioned of Apryl’s ex and little one daddy. Meanwhile, 1 other advised that “Omarion About To Get Full Custody.”

Yet another individual took concern with how Apryl was not conscious of the youngsters climbing the pole which could endanger them. “It’s not the kids being on the pole that blew me. Kids play on poles at parks all the time. It’s the fact that she ain’t notice them playing on it. Had that baby fell and got hurt, she still woulda been tryna dance,” the individual mentioned.

On the other hand, some other individuals did not feel it was this kind of a huge deal. “I don’t see anything wrong with the kids on the pole. They’re having fun, let them be kids,” 1 mentioned. Echoing the sentiment, yet another consumer additional, “It’s literally just a pole Lmaoo they got poles at the park for kids to slide down and shi. People make a problem out of any and everything.”