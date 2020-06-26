Approximately 300 Texas Teens Exposed To Coronavirus At Party – Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (/AP) — About 300 teens have been uncovered to the coronavirus at a large celebration in a posh lakeside suburb in the Central Texas hills, Austin Community Wellness authorities stated.

Higher university pupils partied at the Pongfest in Lakeway on Saturday, June 20, stated Sandy Cox, mayor of the neighborhood about 20 miles west of Austin.

Some of the partygoers have been awaiting examination benefits for COVID-19, the health issues the new coronavirus leads to, when they attended the celebration and have because analyzed constructive for the virus, Austin Community Wellness stated Friday in a assertion.

“The virus often hides in the healthy and is given to those who are at grave risk of being hospitalized and dying,” the overall health officers stated. “While younger people are at less risk for complications, they are not immune to severe illness and death from COVID-19.”

Cox stated in a Fb Reside announcement that any individual who attended the celebration must self-isolate and disclose their participation if contacted by speak to tracers. The incident is getting investigated by Austin speak to tracers.

“Unfortunately, our case load is very probably going to increase,” Cox stated.

