Apple makes another acquisition: IT startup Fleetsmith

Apple has acquired gadget-management startup Fleetsmith. The technologies and personnel that will join Apple as aspect of the acquisition could support Apple increase on gadget enrollment and introduce greater techniques to set up new units like iPads and Macs inside of organizations.

Fleetsmith’s proposition to consumers (and Apple) would seem properly tailored to our instances: the corporation delivers a way for organizations to equip remote workers’ (or employees otherwise not found in the central workplace) units and have people units immediately registered and set up for enterprise use as quickly as they are initial turned on. Following that, Fleetsmith immediately assures units get wanted software program updates. It also offers IT managers with a dashboard for managing the fleet.

If you have utilised Jamf, a additional widespread competitor, you get the common notion. But Fleetsmith presently had a particular emphasis on Apple units, it has an Apple-like design and style sensibility, and it was probable a significantly less costly choice for Apple than Jamf, to boot. Jamf seems to be on a various path, with a $three billion IPO planned.

Speaking of funds, however, neither Apple nor Fleetsmith has exposed the buy value. Fleetsmith did publish a blog site submit about the acquisition, however. Here is some of what it says:

We commenced Fleetsmith to stability the management and protection desires of IT with the knowledge consumers adore about Mac, iPad, and iPhone. We’re proud of the amazingly talented group we’ve constructed, and that we’ve stayed genuine to our mission: to make strong, safe Apple fleet management obtainable to everybody. We’re thrilled to join Apple. Our shared values of placing the buyer at the center of every little thing we do with no sacrificing privacy and protection, signifies we can definitely meet our mission, delivering Fleetsmith to organizations and institutions of all sizes, all around the planet.

The submit also notes that Fleetsmith will proceed to serve each new and present consumers, so this is not an acquisition purely of intellectual residence or human capital. It would seem like Fleetsmith as we know it will proceed working.

It is unlikely that Apple will cease doing work with Jamf in the close to potential, but with this acquisition of Fleetsmith, Cupertino obviously has some particular programs for its very own in-residence gadget management tactic. We’ll just have to wait and see what they are.