Aparshakti Khurrana has a fun take on shooting romantic scenes for Helmet

Aparshakti Khurrana and Pranutan Bahl have teamed up for the 1st time for director Satram Ramani’s Helmet. The movie is getting generated by Dino Morea and is a romantic comedy. Aparshakti and Pranutan completed a several scenes in advance of the lockdown was introduced thanks to the pandemic and nowadays the actor took to Instagram to share a humorous take on the similar. Aparshakti joked that luckily, it is very good that they shot for the romantic scenes in advance of social distancing arrived into the image as if they experienced to shoot for it now, it would possibly be with experience shields on.

The actor even shared a nevertheless from the movie and described precisely what he intended. He captioned the publish as, “Achha hua this scene for #HelmetTheMovie was shot in the pre-pandemic period! Nahi toh in today’s times, we’d need ‘protection’ for shooting such scenes…Hello! Protection matlab mask… aap log bhi kya sochne lag gaye !ðÂÂ¤¦ðÂÂÂÂ»‍âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂSabhi #helmet same nahi hote.”





Properly, we can just say you obtained blessed Aparshakti!