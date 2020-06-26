Anushka Sharma is ecstatic about Bulbbul’s success



Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma’s manufacturing property Clean Slate Filmz is on a roll! Soon after the substantial success of their debut webseries Paatal Lok, the producer-duo are back with their most current supplying, Bulbbul. Bulbbul – a supernatural thriller, has acquired rave critiques and appears like it will spook the audiences major time to turn into a roaring hit!

Anushka, who turned producer at a youthful age of 25 with the productive revenge thriller NH10, has been credited with developing a sub-genre of supernatural-feminist movies like Pari, Phillauri and now Bulbbul which have pushed the envelope and turn into success stories. She says, “The idea that Clean Slate Filmz would one day create a genre of our own was never an intentional move by us. We, however, always wanted to create a style of story-telling that celebrates women and their spirit.”

She adds, “We always wanted to show strong, independent women to audiences through cinema and Bulbbul is our new offering in this regard. Portrayal of women in our cinema has always been skewed and lopsided. I felt that as an actress and I decided that I will correct this as much as I can through my productions.”

Anushka is thrilled that Bulbbul is obtaining excellent critiques and inside couple of days of its release on OTT, individuals have been singing praises about its distinctive information. The proud producer says, “We are really proud that Bulbbul is being loved by audiences because Karnesh and I really put our necks on the line to make projects that we hope will be clutter-breaking. The fact that people have called each and every attempt of ours as daring and adventurous is validation enough for us because Clean Slate Filmz has really tried to give something new to people with each attempt.”

The superstar feels that Karnesh and her have dared to dream as producers mainly because they have desired to develop by no means witnessed in advance of, clutter-breaking cinema. She says, “Karnesh and I aren’t scared storytellers. We make each project thinking we have nothing to lose. We are non-conformists and that’s what has really, really helped us to explore and create. It is a huge milestone moment for us at Clean Slate Filmz because both Paatal Lok and now Bulbbul has got great reviews and janta ka appreciation.”

Anushka’s manufacturing property has provided a good deal of talented people backing and assistance to showcase their skills. She says she is proud to have backed this kind of new extraordinary writers, directors, musicians and actors who are building their mark in Bollywood. She says, “The success shows that we are on the right track and we will continue to make cinema that’s brave and back immensely talented film-makers like Anvita Dutt, Sudip Sharma, Prosit Roy, Avinash Arun, Anshai Lal whose bold cinematic voices need to be heard.”

Anushka adds, “It is them that has made both these projects immensely successful. Clean Slate Filmz has always been home to really talented first time writers, directors, musicians and actors looking to make a mark in cluttered Bollywood and we have tried to do our best to bring their geniuses on screen with every single project. we take pride in that and it’s the core ethos of Clean Slate Filmz which thankfully has resonated with like-minded creative artists.”