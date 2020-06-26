Anurag Kashyap says Ranbir Kapoor reminds him of late Raj Kapoor

Anurag Kashyap is a single of the best filmmakers of Bollywood. The talented director has a number of extraordinary movies to his title like Gangs of Wasseypur, Manmarziyaan, Dev D and other people. On the other hand, a single of his movies that had grabbed the awareness of a lot of prior to its release was Bombay Velvet, that starrer Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The movie did not do nicely at the box-workplace but it nevertheless stays specific to Anurag and his most up-to-date social media submit can make it clear. The director worked with Ranbir for the initially time in the movie and was mighty impressed with the actor.

He took to Instagram to submit a nevertheless of Ranbir from the movie and in contrast him to late Raj Kapoor. Anurag captioned the submit as, “Love this picture from Bombay Velvet Ranbir here reminds me of Raj Kapoor and @instasattu is like a young Iftikhar.”

Effectively, it is clear that Ranbir’s enormous talent has left an affect on the director.