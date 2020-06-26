Antioch Shoplifting Suspect’s Drug Use Contributed To Death In Fight With Store Worker – San Francisco

ANTIOCH ( SF) — A suspected shoplifter at an Antioch Blessed grocery store who died following a violent confrontation with a keep employee experienced “underlying issues of drug use” which contributed to his demise, in accordance to law enforcement.

The suspect was determined as 34-calendar year-aged Michael Hamilton of Antioch. Hamilton was confronted by an unknown 56-calendar year-aged Blessed worker on Wednesday evening following allegedly hoping to steal meat from the butcher spot of the keep.

A battle adopted which finished with Hamilton dying at the scene and the employee becoming taken to the medical center with head and neck accidents.

Witnesses explained Hamilton becoming restrained by the employee with both a headlock or a chokehold but law enforcement did not verify people accounts. On Thursday, Antioch law enforcement claimed in a push launch that an autopsy uncovered no trauma to Hamilton’s neck, indicating there was use of a chokehold, carotid or any other force utilized to his neck.

“Mr. Hamilton died from underlying issues of drug use and the excitement of the struggle he was involved in during this incident,” law enforcement claimed in the assertion.

A preliminary drug screening confirmed Hamilton experienced methamphetamine in his technique, but the quantity would not be recognized until eventually a entire toxicology report could be finished.

The Blessed employee was handled and produced from the medical center on the exact same evening. Law enforcement did not suggest whether or not he would be struggling with any legal expenses.

Blessed has a keep plan that helps prevent staff from partaking with shoplifters. Two a long time in the past, Blessed fired an Oakland Montclair keep clerk for halting a shoplifter. A Blessed spokeswoman did not react back again when requested about the worker’s occupation standing.