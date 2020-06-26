Anil Kapoor makes a special birthday wish for nephew Arjun Kapoor

As Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 35th birthday these days, the actor acquired effectively wishes on social media from his household members, near close friends, colleagues and of program, his supporters. Arjun’s uncle Anil Kapoor took to social media and spoke about the favourite top quality of his nephew.

Along with sharing a bunch of throwback photos, Anil wrote, “Happy Birthday Chachu, @arjunk26!! You always make all the people in your life feel loved and cared for… It’s my favourite thing about you! Here’s to many more years of positivity, fun, humour and all the other madness that ensues when we get together! (sic).” Consider a seem at the submit beneath.

We’re all conscious that Arjun and Anil share an very near bond. The two also featured in Anees Bazmee’s madcap comedy Mubarakaan.