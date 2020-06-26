WWHL is partnering with The True True (TRR) in celebrating and supporting adore and inclusivity all over the place. Both Andy and The True True will shock the newlyweds with presents in celebration of their marriage and TRR will also be donating a portion of their proceeds from purchases made between June 28 and June 30 immediately to the Nationwide Black Justice Coalition.

Right after Sunday’s episode airs, the wedding ceremony will carry on on Twitter for the duration of the WWHL Right after Demonstrate the place Andy will celebrate with the newlyweds along with unique shock True Housewife appearances. We cannot wait to see which stars pop up!

Do not miss the WWHL wedding ceremony this Sunday at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are each portion of the NBCUniversal family members)