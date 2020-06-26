Amazon: Amazon to buy self-driving startup Zoox for over $1 billion – Latest News

Amazon.com Inc has agreed to shell out over $one billion to buy self-driving startup Zoox Inc, the Details reported on Thursday, citing sources, in a move that would broaden the e-commerce giant’s attain in autonomous-automobile technological innovation.
The report did not mention the actual buy price tag and additional Amazon is unlikely to disclose it when the deal is announced, very likely to be on Friday.
A vast majority of Zoox traders are acquiring their funds back, with some generating a beneficial return, the report additional. Lux Capital, DFJ and Atlassian co-founder Michael Cannon-Brooks are some of the traders.