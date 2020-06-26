Amanda Seales Says The 2020 BET Awards Will Be “Escapism Without Avoidance”

“I’m really just most excited to see these interpretations that these performers are gonna be doing because, typically, they’re on a stage and there’s limitations of being on a stage,” the Insecure star explained. “Now, the world is their stage. They’re given a budget and now they’re able to just do what they want to do.”

She ongoing, “And so, when you have people from Roddy Ricch to John Legend to Megan Thee Stallion to Chloe x Halle, you know, J.Hud is doing a tribute to Aretha [Franklin] we bought Lil Wayne. We bought Wayne Brady, like, it can be these a variance of persons. I am so curious to see what they do when they get the option to do what they want.”

The 2020 BET Awards will consider area on Sunday, June 28 at eight p.m. ET on BET and CBS. See the finish checklist of nominees listed here.