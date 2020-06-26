Alison Roman Addresses Claim Chrissy Teigen Is Producing Her Show

Alison Roman is setting the record straight.

In the course of an Instagram Reside interview with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, the foods columnist addressed her controversial feedback about Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo‘s way of life empires, which had been later on met with backlash from followers on social media.

At the time, Teigen admitted she was upset on Twitter and explained she was set to executive create a display Roman was functioning on. But, although discussing the incident with Fumudoh, Roman explained that Teigen had “never” essentially signed on.

“So she’s not and she never was,” Roman explained. “And I don’t know how much I can say on that, but that is true and you can consult the right people with that. But that was a challenging comment because it wasn’t true. And it wasn’t the time or place for me to correct that because the issue wasn’t—like that felt really petty to be like, ‘Not true. Nuh-uh.'”