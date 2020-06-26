Alison Brie and Dave Franco Mourn Loss of Pet Cat

WENN

The ‘GLOW’ actress, who has been married to the six Underground actor because 2017, shares a series of Harry photographs when informing followers and followers about the death of her ‘sweet boy.’

Dave Franco and Alison Brie are morning the reduction of their beloved pet cat, Harry.

Brie, who has been married to Franco because 2017, announced the unhappy information in an Instagram submit on Wednesday, June 24, alongside a slide present of photographs featuring the puss.

“Said goodbye to this perfect angel today,” she wrote. “Harry… Harold… Harrison… my sweet boy. My old man.”

She extra, “You were quite a talker these last couple years. Your favorite place was in my arms. And your tail was wagging till the very end. The sweetest cat that ever lived.”

The “GLOW” star and Franco also share a tabby, named Arturo.

Franco previously exposed the couple at first linked above their enjoy for cats.

“She was the only person I could find who was willing to sleep with my two 16-pound cats on top of her every night, so I didn’t have many choices for partners,” he informed “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” in 2018.