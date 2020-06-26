Alia Shawkat Finally Sets the Record Straight on Those Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Alia Shawkat is environment the report straight.

The Look for Get together actress has been noticed with Brad Pitt on many events, and for months, the pair’s partnership has been the subject matter of speculation.

Even so, in a new job interview with Vulture, Shawkat created it distinct that mentioned partnership with the 56-12 months-outdated actor is purely platonic.

“We’re not dating,” Shawkat mentioned. “We’re just friends.”

E! Information claimed just that back again in November, soon after a supply shared, “They’ve spent time together and have similar interests, but that’s the extent of it. They are not a couple and there’s nothing romantic going on.”

Talking to Vulture, Shawkat went on to explain that she 1st satisfied Pitt a number of several years in the past by Spike Jonze, whom she’s known due to the fact she was 9.

“We just became friends, and Brad introduced me to his group of friends, and it grew from there,” the 31-12 months-outdated extra.

Then, one particular working day previous drop, Shawkat’s identify was trending on Twitter. The courting rumors experienced started, prompted by pictures of her and Pitt in Los Angeles.