Alcatel 1B and 1X now available in Canada at select carriers

TCL declared the start of two new spending budget smartphones in Canada, the Alcatel 1B and 1X.
Equally telephones are now available with Bell and Independence Cellular. Under are some of the information about the two telephones.
Alcatel 1B
The Alcatel 1B operates Android 10 (Go version), which would make it a snappy quickly and light-weight choice for individuals who want just the essentials. It sporting activities a five.five-inch 18:nine High definition+ 720 x 1440 pixel show and is run by a three,000mAh battery. Also, the Alcatel 1B sporting activities a five-megapixel rear digital camera and a two-megapixel entrance digital camera.
Even more, the 1B operates on a quad-main processor, has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage expandable up to 128GB.
The Alcatel 1B is available with each Bell and Independence Cellular, and will appear to Rogers in the potential.
Bell: Alcatel 1B is available for $ down on product funding with $four.59 regular monthly payments for 24 months, or outright for $110. Discover far more below.
Independence: Alcatel 1B is available for $ upfront with a 24-thirty day period tab expense of $four for every thirty day period on a $25 mobile phone strategy. It is also available for $99 outright. Discover far more below.
Alcatel 1X
The Alcatel 1X, on the other hand, is a small nicer many thanks to its curved again, ‘U-Notch’ show and what Alcatel phone calls two.5D glass.
On the inside of, the 1X sporting activities a MediaTek MTK6761D quad-main CPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It operates Android 10 and has a three,500mAh battery. Even more, the Alcatel 1X has a twin 13-megapixel and a five-megapixel rear digital camera array that can history 1080p online video at 30fps. All over the entrance, it is received a five-megapixel selfie digital camera.
The Alcatel 1X is available with Bell and Independence Cellular.
Bell: Alcatel 1X is available for $ down with product funding and charges $seven.50 for every thirty day period for 24 months. Alternatively, you can purchase it outright for $180. Discover far more below.
Independence: Alcatel 1X is available for $ with Freedom’s MyTab process. It charges $ upfront and $seven for every thirty day period with a $25 mobile phone strategy. You can purchase the 1X outright for $168. Discover far more below.