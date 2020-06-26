After months of standstill, technology can bring our flailing economy back to life

As Covid-19 has driven us apart physically, technology has brought us with each other. A single of the lessons we can draw from this horrible pandemic is the energy of tech to enable us in our doing work, studying, household and neighborhood lives – supplied persons have what they will need, this kind of as units, techniques or substantial-velocity broadband.

We will need to apply that lesson to the fourth industrial revolution – that technological transformation of get the job done and manufacturing which is previously underway, threatening some sectors and jobs. As we emerge from lockdown, we are unable to return to company as normal. Alternatively we must consider the chance to restart this revolution so that it operates for persons and communities.

The government’s career safety scheme has stored persons in get the job done. But just about two million persons have utilized for Universal Credit score, numerous have misplaced their jobs and there is a actual possibility of a huge rise in unemployment except if we consider action. The longer persons are out of the workforce the tougher they locate it to get back in – except if they are in schooling.





New Zealand is supplying totally free retraining as portion of its Covid-19 recovery program and Sweden is supplying totally free schooling to individuals impacted by the virus. Labour has committed to constructing an Innovation Nation: we will need to seem at how individuals who get rid of their jobs more than Covid-19 can be an lively portion of our modern, green long term by way of lifelong studying, retraining and techniques assistance.

Secondly, we will need to seem at redesigning the workplace. The virus appears to be with us for some time and numerous workplaces will will need to be redesigned for security functions on the two the factory/store floor and inside the IT methods that numerous organizations depend on.

The manufacturers’ trade group, Make United kingdom, has named for incentives to inspire employers to invest in new, greener and smarter workplaces. Its latest report, following on from the Created Smarter initiative led by former Siemens CEO Jurgen Maier, set out policies to maximise added benefits from growing adoption of digital technology by way of a solid business and government partnership. The Created Smarter initiative is at the moment one particular yr into its pilot in the North West, and has efficiently enabled organizations of all sizes to share in the possibilities that digital technologies and the long term of manufacturing will present. Now is the time to roll it out nationally, transforming organizations huge and modest to lead in the fourth industrial revolution.

Eventually, we will need to integrate technology into the sectors most impacted by Covid-19. The UK’s retail, enjoyment and sporting sectors have been at a standstill for 3 months now. The unequal romance involving international firms that utilise technology and community merchants has been exposed. Amazon has swept up company that would generally be discovered in our community markets and substantial streets, and Netflix has absorbed the audiences from our community independent cinemas and theatres.

Labour has a program to shield and develop our community institutions. We will need to foster coalitions of substantial street organizations that use can use tech to their benefit. Revolutionary technology can enable create new company versions for the encounter-to-encounter providers that populate United kingdom substantial streets. To assistance innovation and digital techniques Make United kingdom and other folks are advocating expanding the government’s broadband voucher schemes and offering entry to government-funded study and growth.

The pandemic has significantly broken the economy we had. But we can create back superior. Science and technology are the engines of the fourth industrial revolution and we can place in location the policies that place persons in the driving seat.

Chi Onwurah is the Labour MP for Newcastle Central and shadow minister for digital, science and tech