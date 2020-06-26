ROME — Officials in northeastern Italy are testing the bloodstained garments of two guys following an assault landed them in the hospital this week. Investigators hope to extract sufficient DNA to determine the perpetrator.

Which comes about to be a bear.

And even though the region’s governor signed an ordinance to euthanize the bear, various animal rights groups have initiated legal actions for a remain of execution right up until the matter is investigated — a sentiment echoed by the country’s setting minister in a situation that highlights the stability among making certain human security and defending animal welfare.

“I trust in being able to optimally reconcile the safeguarding of public safety with the conservation and protection of wild species,” the minister, Sergio Costa, wrote in a letter to the governor that Mr. Costa manufactured public on Thursday.

The assault took spot on Monday as the two guys — a 59-yr-outdated father and his 28-yr-outdated son — were strolling on an Alpine path on Mount Peller, aspect of the Dolomites in Trentino. “We weren’t prepared — that area is normally peaceful,” Christian Misseroni, the son, explained in a phone interview on Friday.