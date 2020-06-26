Actor Mike Henry Steps Away From Voicing Black ‘Family Guy’ Character – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Mike Henry declared on Friday that he will be stepping absent from the voice of Cleveland Brown on the very long-operating Fox animated sequence “Family Guy.”

“It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on `Family Guy’ for 20 years,” Henry, a white actor, wrote on his Twitter website page. “I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role.”

It is been an honor to enjoy Cleveland on Household Dude for 20 yrs. I appreciate this character, but folks of shade really should enjoy figures of shade. Thus, I will be stepping down from the function. pic.twitter.com/FmKasWITKT — Mike Henry (@mikehenrybro) June 26, 2020

There is no term nevertheless on who may possibly change Henry, but his selection follows a pattern of other white voice actors stepping absent from actively playing Black figures in animated sequence.

Actresses Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell declared this 7 days they would no lengthier be voicing combined-race figures on Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and Apple’s “Central Park,” respectively.

“Family Dude creator Seth MacFarlane did not remark on Henry’s selection, but he did retweet Henry’s announcement on Twitter.

(© Copyright 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Legal rights Reserved. Town Information Support contributed to this report.)